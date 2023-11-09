Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR - Free Report) reported $159.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of -$0.08 for the same period compares to -$0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was -300.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Braemar Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hotel Revenue- Rooms: $100.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
  • Hotel Revenue- Food and beverage: $38.54 million versus $39.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Hotel Revenue- Other: $20.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Income (Loss) Per Share- Diluted: -$0.50 versus -$0.34 estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Braemar Hotels & Resorts here>>>

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (BHR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise