Is SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (
XES Quick Quote XES - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
XES is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $402.71 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Energy ETFs. XES seeks to match the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX,NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Oil & Gas Equipment Index is a modified equal weight index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for XES are 0.35%, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.54%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Energy sector.
When you look at individual holdings, Liberty Energy Inc (
LBRT Quick Quote LBRT - Free Report) accounts for about 4.59% of the fund's total assets, followed by Halliburton Co ( HAL Quick Quote HAL - Free Report) and Valaris Ltd ( VAL Quick Quote VAL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 43.24% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF return is roughly 5.22% so far, and it's up approximately 1.68% over the last 12 months (as of 11/09/2023). XES has traded between $67.10 and $99.83 in this past 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 2 and standard deviation of 46.70% for the trailing three-year period, which makes XES a high risk choice in this particular space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (
IEZ Quick Quote IEZ - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index and the VanEck Oil Services ETF ( OIH Quick Quote OIH - Free Report) tracks MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index. IShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has $336.34 million in assets, VanEck Oil Services ETF has $2.37 billion. IEZ has an expense ratio of 0.40% and OIH charges 0.35%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Energy ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.
Zacks ETF Center.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.