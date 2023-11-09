We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Barrett Business Services is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 317 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Barrett Business Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSI's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, BBSI has gained about 10.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 9%. This means that Barrett Business Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Brink's (BCO - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.1%.
For Brink's, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Barrett Business Services belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.6% so far this year, so BBSI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Brink's is also part of the same industry.
Barrett Business Services and Brink's could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.