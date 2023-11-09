We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 113 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 25.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, BYDDY has gained about 27.5% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 27.3%. This means that Byd Co., Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Modine (MOD - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 114.2%.
For Modine, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.4% so far this year, so BYDDY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Modine, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 56-stock industry is ranked #148. The industry has moved -0.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Byd Co., Ltd. and Modine as they could maintain their solid performance.