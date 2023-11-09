We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging InterDigital (IDCC) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
InterDigital is one of 625 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. InterDigital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDCC's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, IDCC has gained about 72.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 39.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that InterDigital is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) . The stock is up 91.6% year-to-date.
In AppFolio's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 128.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, InterDigital belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.8% so far this year, so IDCC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, AppFolio belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 147-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +47.3% year to date.
InterDigital and AppFolio could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.