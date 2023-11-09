Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) reported $268.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was -9.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walker & Dunlop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Property sales broker fees: $16.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.69 million.
  • Revenues- Escrow earnings and other interest income: $43 million compared to the $42.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +137.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Servicing fees: $79.20 million versus $79.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
Shares of Walker & Dunlop have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

