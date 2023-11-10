Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Light & Wonder (LNW) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) reported $731 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $714.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +92.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Light & Wonder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- SciPlay: $196 million compared to the $193.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Gaming: $465 million compared to the $460.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.
  • Revenue- iGaming: $70 million versus $66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
  • AEBITDA- Gaming: $235 million compared to the $227.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • AEBITDA- Corporate: -$35 million compared to the -$39.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • AEBITDA- iGaming: $25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.45 million.
  • AEBITDA- SciPlay: $61 million compared to the $57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Light & Wonder have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

