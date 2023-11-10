We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Invesco (IVZ) October AUM Dips on Unfavorable Market & Outflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for October 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.45 trillion represented a 2.5% decrease from the previous month.
Invesco reported net long-term outflows of $0.1 billion in the reported month. Further, money market net outflows were $10.7 billion. Unfavorable market returns decreased the AUM by $27 billion and foreign exchange decreased the AUM by $0.7 billion. On the other hand, non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.7 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Oct 31 was $1.48 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $961.3 billion.
At the end of the reported month, IVZ’s Equity AUM was $707.9 billion, down 2.6% from the previous month. Fixed Income AUM of $308.3 billion decreased 1.4% from the previous month.
Moreover, Balanced AUM for October was $59.7 billion, down 2.5% from September 2023-end. Alternatives AUM was down 0.7% to $175.7 billion. Money Market AUM fell 5.2% from the prior-month end to $198.7 billion.
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in net flows, which, along with a challenging operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, the company's global presence and solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding.
Over the past six months, shares of Invesco have lost 17% against the industry’s rally of 5.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 4% from the prior-month level.
Market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million led to the decline in CNS’ AUM balance.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.33 trillion for October 2023. This reflects a 2.9% decrease from the $1.37 trillion recorded as of Sep 30, 2023.
The decline in BEN’s AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of negative markets and long-term net outflows.