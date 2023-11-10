Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Airline Stock Roundup: ALGT's Q3 Earnings Miss, GOL's Loss & More

In the past week, Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected earnings per share and revenues for third-quarter 2023. The results were hurt by the year-over-year decline in air traffic apart from the rise in fuel costs. Average fuel price per gallon increased 6.5% sequentially in third-quarter 2023. Latin American carrier, Gol Linhas (GOL - Free Report) reported a loss in the September quarter.

Fortunes were brighter for European low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) , which reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues for second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sep 30, 2023), driven by upbeat passenger volumes. Riding on the upbeat air-travel demand scenario, another Latin American carrier Azul (AZUL - Free Report) reported rosy traffic numbers for the month of October.

Recap of the Past Week’s Most Important Stories

1. Low-cost carrier Allegiant reported third-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding $1.53 from non-recurring items) of 9 cents per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents but surged more than 100% year over year. Operating revenues of $565.4 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $583.7 million but increased marginally on a year-over-year basis. Passenger revenues, which accounted for the bulk (91.3%) of the top line, remained flat on a year-over-year basis. Management now expects 2023 earnings per share (airline) in the $7.75-$8.50 (prior view: $10.50 - $13.00) range.

Updates on the third-quarter earnings report of another low-cost carrier, JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) , are available in the previous week’s write-up.

2. Gol Linhas incurred third-quarter 2023 loss of 25 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings per share of 4 cents. In the year-ago quarter, GOL had incurred a loss of 75 cents.  Net operating revenues of $956 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $974.4 million. Management now expects capacity to increase 10%-15% year over year in 2023.

Currently, Gol Linhas carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3. Ryanair reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share of $7.21, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.13 and improved year over year. Revenues of $5,361.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,137.7 million. Average airfare, which rose 24% in the first half of fiscal 2024, is expected to rise year over year by mid-teens percentage in the fiscal third quarter. Management expects fiscal 2024 traffic to be 183.5 million. Profit after tax is anticipated in the range of €1.85 billion and €2.05 billion for fiscal 2024.

4. For the month of October, Azul’s consolidated traffic increased 13.7% year over year. To match the increased demand situation, AZUL is expanding its capacity. In the same period, capacity grew 8.4% year over year. Since traffic growth was more than capacity expansion, the load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) increased 3.9 percentage points to 81.1% last month.

Price Performance

The following table shows the price movement of the major airline players over the past week and during the past six months.  

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The table above shows that the majority of the airline stocks traded in the green over the past week. Consequently, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index gained 1% to $48.68 over the past week. Over the course of six months, the sector tracker decreased 18.3%.

What's Next in the Airline Space?

Investors will look forward to the third-quarter 2023 earnings report of Azul, scheduled to be out on Nov 14.


 


