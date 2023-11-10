We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging APi Group (APG) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is APi (APG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
APi is one of 317 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, APG has gained about 44.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 8.3%. As we can see, APi is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.4%.
For Broadridge Financial Solutions, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.2% so far this year, so APG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Broadridge Financial Solutions belongs to the Outsourcing industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +0.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to APi and Broadridge Financial Solutions as they could maintain their solid performance.