Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Aquestive Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1089 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AQST's full-year earnings has moved 72.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, AQST has returned 89.6% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 10.7%. This means that Aquestive Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) . The stock is up 108.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Aquestive Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 193 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.7% so far this year, meaning that AQST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aquestive Therapeutics and Amneal Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.