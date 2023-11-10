We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Honda Motor Co. (HMC) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Honda Motor (HMC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Honda Motor is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 113 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Honda Motor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, HMC has moved about 35.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 23.2% on average. This means that Honda Motor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) . The stock is up 34.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Toyota Motor Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Honda Motor is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.9% this year, meaning that HMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Toyota Motor Corporation is also part of the same industry.
Honda Motor and Toyota Motor Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.