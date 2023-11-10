We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nu Holdings (NU) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 14, after the bell.
The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched once, delivering a surprise of 120.8% on average.
Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
Nu Holdings Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.06 billion, indicating 57.3% growth from the year-ago actual quarter. The top line is likely to have benefited from strong customer growth and higher levels of customer monetization.
The bottom line in the quarter is expected to have been positively impacted by NU’s low-cost operating platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 6 cents, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nu Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Nu Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
IPG’s adjusted earnings were 70 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate by 6.7%. The bottom line, however, climbed 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Net revenues of $2.31 billion fell short of the consensus estimate by 3.3%. In the year-ago quarter, IPG’s net revenues were $2.3 billion. Total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 1.5% year over year.
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 45 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Yet, the metric rose 1.7% from the year-ago figure.
EFX’s total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.7%. Nonetheless, the figure gained 6% from the year-ago figure on a reported basis and 6.5% on a local-currency basis.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.