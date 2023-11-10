We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 61% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $419.31 million, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some J&J Snack Foods metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Total Food Service' stands at $262.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages' will reach $104.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.5% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket' will reach $53.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
Over the past month, shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Currently, JJSF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.