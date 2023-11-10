We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Sonos (SONO) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Sonos (SONO - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 90% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $305.79 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.3%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sonos metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by major product- Sonos speakers' will reach $229.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue by major product- Partner products and other revenue' to come in at $18.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by major product- Sonos system products' reaching $57.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.7% year over year.
Shares of Sonos have demonstrated returns of -9.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SONO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.