Curious about Home Depot (HD) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot (HD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. Revenues are expected to be $37.64 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Home Depot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' should come in at -3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Retail' at 2,328. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,319.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change' of -3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores opened - Retail' stands at 2. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of customer transactions - Retail' will reach 393.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 409.8 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Average ticket - Retail' to come in at $91.32. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89.67 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Home Depot shares have witnessed a change of -1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HD is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.