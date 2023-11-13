Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MAG Silver (MAG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents for third-quarter 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 18 cents. The company had reported earnings per share of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The net income for the quarter was $8.9 million compared with $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. MAG Silver’s principal asset is the Juanicipio Project in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company has a 44% interest in Juanicipio and the remaining 56% stake is with its operator, Fresnillo Plc (FNLPF - Free Report) . Juanicipio completed its commissioning and ramp-up stage with Fresnillo, and achieved a nameplate capacity of 4,000 tpd in the quarter.  

MAG recorded income of $13.7 million from Juanicipio in the third quarter of 2023 compared with $11.8 million in the prior-year quarter. This included a 44% share of net income from the sale of pre-production development and stope material, as well as loan interest earned on mining assets brought into use.

MAG Silver Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

MAG Silver Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MAG Silver Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MAG Silver Corporation Quote

At the end of third-quarter 2023, MAG Silver had a cash balance of $58.5 million compared with $30 million at the end of December 2022, with no long-term debt.

In the third quarter of 2023, 322,249 tons of mineralized material were processed across the Juanicipio and Saucito plants.

Price Performance

Shares of MAG Silver have lost 37% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 13.4%.

 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP - Free Report) . CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present and USAP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.57 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 3% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 66% in a year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAP’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. USAP’s shares gained 87% in the last year.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) - free report >>

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) - free report >>

Fresnillo PLC (FNLPF) - free report >>

MAG Silver Corporation (MAG) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials earnings