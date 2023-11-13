We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Transdigm Group (TDG) This Year?
The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. TransDigm Group (TDG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
TransDigm Group is one of 48 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TransDigm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, TDG has gained about 57.6% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 7.3%. This means that TransDigm Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Textron (TXT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.5%.
In Textron's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, TransDigm Group belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.3% so far this year, so TDG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Textron falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.4%.
Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on TransDigm Group and Textron as they attempt to continue their solid performance.