We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) . ASC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Finally, investors should note that ASC has a P/CF ratio of 2.51. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. ASC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.61. Within the past 12 months, ASC's P/CF has been as high as 5.67 and as low as 2.19, with a median of 2.62.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP - Free Report) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. TNP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Additionally, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a P/B ratio of 0.39 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.11. For TNP, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.48, as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.37 over the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ardmore Shipping and Tsakos Energy Navigation are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASC and TNP feels like a great value stock at the moment.