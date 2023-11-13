We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Copart (CPRT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Copart, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 317 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRT's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CPRT has returned about 60.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 10%. This means that Copart, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fiserv (FI - Free Report) . The stock is up 20.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Fiserv's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Copart, Inc. belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 57.7% this year, meaning that CPRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Fiserv falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.7%.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Copart, Inc. and Fiserv. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.