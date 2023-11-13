We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Casey's General Stores (CASY) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Casey's General Stores is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, CASY has gained about 23% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 17.6%. This means that Casey's General Stores is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 140.3%.
The consensus estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.7% so far this year, so CASY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #161. The industry has moved +5% year to date.
Casey's General Stores and MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.