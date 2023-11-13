JD.com (JD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

JD.com, Inc. ( JD Quick Quote JD - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 15. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $34.38 billion, indicating growth of 0.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 86 cents per share, suggesting a 2.3% decline from the prior-year quarter’s number. JD.com surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 22.12% on average. Factors to Note
JD.com’s JD Retail segment, comprising the e-commerce business, is expected to have been the key catalyst in the third quarter, courtesy of strengthening momentum across lower-tier cities.
Increasing traction among the home appliances and electronics categories, owing to the rising number of their flagship stores on JD.com, is expected to have aided its momentum across customers in the quarter under review. Recent advancements in its trade-in services for home appliances and home goods are likely to have contributed well. The increasing number of flagship stores for luxury brands on JD.com might have been a plus. JD’s partnership with luxury fashion brands, namely Bottega Veneta and Missoni and luxury skincare brand SkinCeuticals might have continued to benefit the upcoming results. JD’s strong efforts in offering services at the best prices on the back of its scale and lower procurement costs from suppliers are expected to have benefited its third-quarter performance. The strengthening of JD.com’s omnichannel offerings is also expected to get reflected in JD Retail’s revenue results. The company’s intensified focus on ensuring the supply and distribution of essential products to customers amid the pandemic is anticipated to have significantly aided its quarterly performance. Apart from retail efforts, the impacts of the rising momentum of JD Health on the heels of 24/7 free online medical consultation and online pharmacy retail services are expected to get reflected in the company’s to-be-reported quarter results. The company’s expanding partnerships with global pharmaceutical firms, including Novartis and Novo Nordisk, are likely to have aided the performance of JD Health. Growing momentum across JD’s online medical center and JD Family Doctor might have been a positive. Strengthening JD Logistics business is anticipated to have driven JD.com’s quarterly performance. However, its mounting fulfillment expenses, including procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, are likely to have weighed on its third-quarter performance. Challenging macroeconomic conditions in China are likely to have been concerns for JD. What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JD.com this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you see below. JD.com has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Applied Materials ( AMAT Quick Quote AMAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and sports a Zacks Rank #3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Applied Materials is set to announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. AMAT shares have gained 55.8% year to date. Synopsys ( SNPS Quick Quote SNPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2. Synopsys is set to announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 29. SNPS shares have declined 24.9% year to date. Snowflake ( SNOW Quick Quote SNOW - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. Snowflake is set to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 29. SNOW shares have gained 86% year to date. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
JD.com (JD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 15.
For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $34.38 billion, indicating growth of 0.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 86 cents per share, suggesting a 2.3% decline from the prior-year quarter’s number.
JD.com surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 22.12% on average.
JD.com, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
JD.com, Inc. price-eps-surprise | JD.com, Inc. Quote
Factors to Note
JD.com’s JD Retail segment, comprising the e-commerce business, is expected to have been the key catalyst in the third quarter, courtesy of strengthening momentum across lower-tier cities.
Increasing traction among the home appliances and electronics categories, owing to the rising number of their flagship stores on JD.com, is expected to have aided its momentum across customers in the quarter under review.
Recent advancements in its trade-in services for home appliances and home goods are likely to have contributed well.
The increasing number of flagship stores for luxury brands on JD.com might have been a plus. JD’s partnership with luxury fashion brands, namely Bottega Veneta and Missoni and luxury skincare brand SkinCeuticals might have continued to benefit the upcoming results.
JD’s strong efforts in offering services at the best prices on the back of its scale and lower procurement costs from suppliers are expected to have benefited its third-quarter performance.
The strengthening of JD.com’s omnichannel offerings is also expected to get reflected in JD Retail’s revenue results.
The company’s intensified focus on ensuring the supply and distribution of essential products to customers amid the pandemic is anticipated to have significantly aided its quarterly performance.
Apart from retail efforts, the impacts of the rising momentum of JD Health on the heels of 24/7 free online medical consultation and online pharmacy retail services are expected to get reflected in the company’s to-be-reported quarter results.
The company’s expanding partnerships with global pharmaceutical firms, including Novartis and Novo Nordisk, are likely to have aided the performance of JD Health.
Growing momentum across JD’s online medical center and JD Family Doctor might have been a positive.
Strengthening JD Logistics business is anticipated to have driven JD.com’s quarterly performance.
However, its mounting fulfillment expenses, including procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, are likely to have weighed on its third-quarter performance.
Challenging macroeconomic conditions in China are likely to have been concerns for JD.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JD.com this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you see below.
JD.com has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and sports a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Applied Materials is set to announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. AMAT shares have gained 55.8% year to date.
Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Synopsys is set to announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 29. SNPS shares have declined 24.9% year to date.
Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Snowflake is set to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 29. SNOW shares have gained 86% year to date.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.