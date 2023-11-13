We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ODP vs. TSCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either ODP Corp. (ODP - Free Report) or Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, ODP Corp. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tractor Supply has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ODP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
ODP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.23, while TSCO has a forward P/E of 19.75. We also note that ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88.
Another notable valuation metric for ODP is its P/B ratio of 1.47. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TSCO has a P/B of 10.17.
Based on these metrics and many more, ODP holds a Value grade of A, while TSCO has a Value grade of C.
ODP stands above TSCO thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ODP is the superior value option right now.