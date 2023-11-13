We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AUDC or GLW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Communication - Components stocks are likely familiar with AudioCodes (AUDC - Free Report) and Corning (GLW - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
AudioCodes has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Corning has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AUDC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GLW has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
AUDC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.46, while GLW has a forward P/E of 16.18. We also note that AUDC has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GLW currently has a PEG ratio of 10.31.
Another notable valuation metric for AUDC is its P/B ratio of 1.74. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GLW has a P/B of 2.01.
Based on these metrics and many more, AUDC holds a Value grade of B, while GLW has a Value grade of C.
AUDC stands above GLW thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AUDC is the superior value option right now.