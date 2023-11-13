Back to top

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Greenbrier Companies in Focus

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) is a Transportation stock that has seen a price change of 8.38% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.3 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.3%. In comparison, the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry's yield is 1.31%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.72%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 8.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.96%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Greenbrier's current payout ratio is 40%. This means it paid out 40% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for GBX for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $3.50 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 17.85%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, GBX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


