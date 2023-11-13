We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Maximus (MMS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Maximus, Inc. (MMS - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 15, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. It posted an earnings surprise of 6.8% on average.
Maximus, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Maximus, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Maximus, Inc. Quote
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.27 billion, which indicates an increase of 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect the top line to have been driven by organic growth due to volume growth in key programs in the U.S. segments.
The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.34 per share, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. Higher operating expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Maximus this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Maximus has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
IPG’s adjusted earnings were 70 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate by 6.7%. The bottom line, however, climbed 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Net revenues of $2.31 billion fell short of the consensus estimate by 3.3%. In the year-ago quarter, IPG’s net revenues were $2.3 billion. Total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 1.5% year over year.
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 45 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Yet, the metric rose 1.7% from the year-ago figure.
EFX’s total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.7%. Nonetheless, the figure gained 6% from the year-ago figure on a reported basis and 6.5% on a local-currency basis.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.