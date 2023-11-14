We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kura Sushi (KRUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $52.71, indicating a +0.86% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 14.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kura Sushi in its upcoming release. On that day, Kura Sushi is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $52.7 million, indicating a 34.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $241.5 million. These totals would mark changes of +192.86% and +28.85%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.27% lower. Currently, Kura Sushi is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Kura Sushi is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 128.51. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.84.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KRUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.