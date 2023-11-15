OneWater Marine Inc. ( ONEW Quick Quote ONEW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.3%. Q4 Estimates
OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.3%.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating a decline of 63.3% from $1.28 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $424.2 million, suggesting a rise of 6.7% year over year.
Factors to Note
ONEW’s quarterly results are likely to be driven by strong pre-owned boat sales and service, parts and other sales from acquired businesses. An increase in average unit price of new and pre-owned boats and acquisition strategy also bode well. Emphasis on technological investments and inventory planning tools coupled with good retail demand augur well. However, high costs are likely to have hurt the company’s bottom line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for new boat revenues is pegged at $249 million, implying a 5.5% gain year over year. The consensus estimate for pre-owned boat and service parts, and other revenues is pegged at $72 million and $94 million, hinting at 7.5% and 16% growth year over year, respectively. The consensus estimate for revenues from finance & insurance income is at $12.7 million, indicating a dip of 0.3% year over year.
OneWater Marine Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
OneWater Marine Inc. price-eps-surprise | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for OneWater Marine this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: OneWater Marine has an Earnings ESP 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: OneWater Marine has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Buy).
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here we present a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Costco (COST - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.43 suggests a rise of 10.7% from a year ago. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $57.69 billion, hinting at an increase of 6% from the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.
Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2023 EPS of $1.21 indicates 21% growth from the year-ago levels.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.83 billion, implying a 5.8% jump from the prior-year figure. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2024 EPS of $1.51 suggests a 0.7% gain from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $159.2 billion, which indicates a climb of 4.2% from the prior-year number. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.