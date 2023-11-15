We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
O'Reilly Automotive is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. O'Reilly Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLY's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ORLY has returned about 18% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 17% on average. As we can see, O'Reilly Automotive is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR - Free Report) . The stock is up 113.4% year-to-date.
For Rover Group, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 100% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, O'Reilly Automotive belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that ORLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Rover Group, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #59. The industry has moved +42.9% year to date.
O'Reilly Automotive and Rover Group, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.