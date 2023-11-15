We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Limbach (LMB) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Limbach (LMB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Limbach is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 317 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Limbach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB's full-year earnings has moved 56.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, LMB has gained about 239.5% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 9.6%. This shows that Limbach is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 105.8%.
For Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 268.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Limbach is a member of the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.5% this year, meaning that LMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #207. The industry has moved -11% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Limbach and Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.