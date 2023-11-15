We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Monster Beverage (MNST) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Monster Beverage is one of 191 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Monster Beverage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNST's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, MNST has moved about 9.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Monster Beverage is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.6%.
Over the past three months, Procter & Gamble's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Monster Beverage belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.7% so far this year, so MNST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Procter & Gamble, however, belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #214. The industry has moved +1.9% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Monster Beverage and Procter & Gamble as they attempt to continue their solid performance.