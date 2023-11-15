We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NICE to Report Q3 Earnings: Will Strong Portfolio Aid Growth?
Nice (NICE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16.
For the to-be-reported quarter, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues to be between $590 million and $600 million. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.10-$2.20 per share band.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $594.58 million, indicating an increase of 7.19% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $2.15 per share. The figure suggests an increase of 11.98% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for NICE prior to this announcement.
Factors Likely to Influence Q3 Results
NICE’s third-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from the strong adoption of its solutions, with a significant focus on CXone.
Customer engagement revenues are expected to have benefited from the strong demand for CXone solutions.
Momentum in cloud revenues is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
NICE is expected to have benefited from the ongoing digitalization by enterprises and the expanding presence of its solutions among large enterprises, driven by a strategic emphasis on digital engagement and conversational AI.
NICE's third-quarter performance is anticipated to reflect its ability to meet the demands of a dynamic market, with a focus on innovative solutions and a strategic approach to digital transformation.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
NICE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
NetEase (NTES - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can find the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NetEase is set to announce its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16. NTES shares have gained 58.5% year to date.
Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Synopsys is set to announce fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 results on Nov 29. SNPS’ shares are up 63.8% year to date.
Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Snowflake is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 29. SNOW’s shares have returned 10.6% year to date.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.