Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY - Free Report) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $263. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% gain over the past four weeks.
Ashtead’s share price got a boost as the company announced on Nov 13 that it has purchased 6000 of its ordinary shares for Treasury, as per its $500 million share repurchase program. The average price paid per share was 4,956 pence. The remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 437,783,722 (excluding Treasury shares) and the company will hold 13,571,111 ordinary shares in Treasury.
The company on May 2, 2023, announced the buyback program with an aggregate purchase price of up to $500 million with an expiry date of Apr 30, 2024. ASHTY’s capital-allocation framework prioritizes organic fleet growth, same-stores sales growth and bolt-on acquisitions. The company also continues to reward its shareholders by paying progressive dividends and through buybacks.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $5.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.91 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Ashtead Group PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASHTY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
