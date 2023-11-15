Jack in the Box Inc. ( JACK Quick Quote JACK - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 21. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%. Q4 Expectations
Jack in the Box (JACK) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 21. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.15 per share, lower than $1.33 in the prior-year quarter. Over the past 30 days, JACK’s earnings estimates have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $367.2 million, suggesting a decline of 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Factors to Note
Jack in the Box’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have hurt by dismal restaurant sales, and franchise royalties & other revenues. Our model predicts restaurant sales, and franchise royalties & other revenues to decrease 2.9% and 9.3% year over year to $208.4 million and $51.6 million, respectively. We expect franchise rental revenues to decline 28.6% year over year to $57.6 million.
However, digital initiatives, expansion efforts and reimaging program are likely to bode well for the company. Also, focus on the barbell menu strategy and elevated market pricing model are likely to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. It continues to benefit from average check growth.
Rising commodity inflation, advertising cost and wage inflation are likely to have affected the company’s bottom line in the quarter under discussion.
What Does the Zacks Model Say?
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Jack in the Box this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Jack in the Box has an Earnings ESP of +2.12% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here we present a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.
Costco (COST - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.43 suggests a rise of 10.7% from a year ago. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $57.69 billion, hinting at an increase of 6% from the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.
Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2023 EPS of $1.21 indicates 21% growth from the year-ago levels.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.83 billion, implying a 5.8% jump from the prior-year figure. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2024 EPS of $1.51 suggests a 0.7% gain from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $159.2 billion, which indicates a climb of 4.2% from the prior-year number. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.