Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Deckers Outdoor (DECK) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Deckers (DECK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Deckers is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, DECK has gained about 57.9% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 19.8%. This means that Deckers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.9%.
The consensus estimate for Fastenal's current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Fastenal, however, belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #185. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.
Deckers and Fastenal could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.