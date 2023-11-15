We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
FS KKR Capital is one of 848 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FS KKR Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSK's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, FSK has moved about 13.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 7.8%. This means that FS KKR Capital is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, BTCS Inc. (BTCS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.4%.
In BTCS Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, FS KKR Capital belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21% so far this year, meaning that FSK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, BTCS Inc. falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 64 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to FS KKR Capital and BTCS Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.