Will Alibaba's (BABA) Q2 Earnings Gain From Cloud Strength?
Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (BABA - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, slated for release on Nov 16, are expected to reflect the impacts of the strengthening cloud computing segment.
Moreover, the segment has turned out to be one of the key contributors to the company’s overall top-line growth.
In the last reported quarter, revenues from the cloud computing segment increased by 4% from the prior-year period to RMB 25.12 billion ($3.5 billion), accounting for 10.7% of total revenues.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus
Factors to Note
Increasing spending from enterprise customers, driven by Alibaba’s continued efforts to add features to its cloud offerings, is likely to have driven the segment’s top-line growth in the fiscal second quarter.
Alibaba’s strong cloud services portfolio, powered by advanced technologies like AI, generative AI, Machine Learning and the Internet of Things, is expected to have aided it in addressing the rising demand for cloud architecture.
BABA has been taking solid initiatives toward making its key cloud products serverless in order to prevent customers from worrying about managing servers and infrastructure during the process of product development and deployment. These initiatives are expected to have continued driving Alibaba’s customer momentum in the quarter under review.
The company has been witnessing solid momentum across the Asia Pacific region for the past few quarters. The trend is expected to have persisted in the second quarter.
Alibaba’s cloud computing business has been gaining a lot of traction in China, as well as in other international regions. Its strengthening global data center network is anticipated to have been beneficial in the to-be-reported quarter.
