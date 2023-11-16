Back to top

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) reported revenue of $443.86 million, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was +2.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how J&J Snack Foods performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Food Service: $270.28 million compared to the $262.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages: $108.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.6%.
  • Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket: $64.85 million versus $53.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.
Shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

