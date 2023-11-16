Sonos (SONO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Sonos, Inc ( SONO Quick Quote SONO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss per share of 7 cents compared with 30 cents in the prior-year quarter. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss of 25 cents against the earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at (5) cents.
Quarterly revenues decreased 3.5% (down 5.1% on a constant-currency basis) year over year to $305.1 million due to strong consumer demand. Also, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.
Revenues Details
Revenues from Sonos speakers were $223.3 million, down 5.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The consensus estimate for the Sonos speakers segment is pegged at $229 million.
Sonos system products’ revenues were $62.3 million, down 0.8% year over year. The consensus estimate for the Sonos system products segment is pegged at $58 million. Revenues from Partner products and other totaled $19.5 million, up 5.9% year over year.
Region-wise, revenues from the Americas totaled $203.5 million, up 1.9% year over year. Europe, the Middle East and Africa generated revenues of $83.4 million, down 8.8%. Revenues from the Asia Pacific were down 27.5% to $18.2 million.
Other Details
Gross profit was $128.1 million, up 3.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Gross margin expanded 270 bps year over year to 42%, mainly due to lower component costs and fewer spot component purchases.
Total operating expenses amounted to $156.4 million, down from $184.2 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower research and development and general and administrative expenses.
Operating loss was $28.3 million compared with $60.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $6.2 million compared with $(25.5) million in the prior-year quarter. Higher gross margins and reduced bonus accrual and marketing and legal program spending resulted in the upside.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
For the fiscal fourth quarter, Sonos generated $22.1 million of cash from operations. Free cash flow was $11.9 million.
As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $220.3 million compared with $294.9 million as of Jul 1, 2023. SONO has no debt.
Sonos repurchased shares worth $55 million. The company has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $200 million.
2024 Guidance
For fiscal 2024, Sonos now expects revenues to be down 3% to up 3% year over year and in the range of $1.6-$1.7 billion. On a constant-currency basis, revenues are anticipated to be down 3% to up 3%.
The gross margin is projected to be between 44% and 46%. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $150 million and $180 million, with the margin in the range of 9.4-10.6%.
Zacks Rank
Sonos currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Image: Bigstock
