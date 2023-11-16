Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) reported $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP): 1,843 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,837.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP): 111 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Opened: 72 versus 25 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP): 1,732 versus 1,728 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Opened: 2 versus 2 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Opened: 2 versus 1 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Opened: 70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25.
  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP): 28 versus 29 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP): 430 versus 436 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada: $1.17 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Geographic Net Sales- International: $77 million versus $81.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada: $317 million compared to the $328.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

