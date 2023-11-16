We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Jacobs Solutions (J) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Solutions (J - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.14 billion, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jacobs Solutions metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Critical Mission Solutions' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- PA Consulting' at $297.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- People & Places Solutions' will reach $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Operating Profit- Critical Mission Solutions' reaching $105.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.34 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting' will reach $62.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49.38 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Operating Profit- People & Places Solutions' will likely reach $251.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $230.68 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jacobs Solutions here>>>
Over the past month, Jacobs Solutions shares have recorded returns of +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), J will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>