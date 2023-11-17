We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Ferguson plc (FERG) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ferguson plc (FERG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ferguson plc is one of 215 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ferguson plc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FERG's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, FERG has moved about 30% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 0.6% on average. This shows that Ferguson plc is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.7%.
The consensus estimate for Flowserve's current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Ferguson plc belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.6% so far this year, so FERG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Flowserve is also part of the same industry.
Ferguson plc and Flowserve could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.