Symbiotic (SYM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Symbiotic, Inc. (SYM - Free Report)   is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Nov 20 after the closing bell.

The company has a disappointing earnings surprise history. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters while beating the mark on one instance, delivering a negative average earnings surprise of 73.54%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Symbiotic’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $307.2 million, indicating a 25.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure. We expect new system deployment efforts and investment in innovation to bolster the company’s revenue growth.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 6 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. We expect a contraction in loss due to an increase in revenues.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SYM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

SYM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector that have registered better-than-expected results

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.21 rose 9.6% year over year, beating the consensus estimate by 5.3%. Revenues of $3.08 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2% and improved 8% year over year, backed by solid performance in all divisions.

Verisk Analytics Inc.(VRSK - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective estimates.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing 4.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The result was supported by strong growth in underwriting data solutions, life insurance and extreme events solutions.

Fiserv, Inc.(FI - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and increased 8.2% year over year.

Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.


