We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Software (AMSWA) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Down Y/Y
American Software (AMSWA - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line dropped 11.1% year over year.
Revenues decreased 5.8% year over year to $25.7 million and lagged the consensus mark by 4.12%.
Quarter in Detail
Subscription fees accounted for 52% of revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2024. The figure increased 8.4% year over year to $13.4 million.
License fees accounted for 0.9% of revenues. The figure declined 66.7% year over year to $0.2 million.
American Software, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
American Software, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Software, Inc. Quote
Professional services & other fell 26.3% year over year to $4 million and accounted for 15.6% of revenues.
Maintenance revenues declined 8.3% year over year to $8.1 million and accounted for 31.5% of revenues.
In the fiscal second quarter, gross margin contracted 240 basis points year over year to 63.8%. Subscription fee margin was 66% in the reported quarter compared with 67% in the year-ago quarter.
Operating expenses were $15.2 million, down 2.2% year over year, driven by 1.6% growth in sales and marketing expenses.
Non-GAAP operating income fell 13.3% year over year to $3.6 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2023, American Software’s cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments were $84 million.
The company repurchased approximately 430,000 shares for a total cost of $4.8 million.
Key Q2 Development
In the reported quarter, American Software completed the acquisition of Garvis, a disruptive SaaS start-up that developed an AI-native demand forecasting system. The company rebranded the Garvis product as DemandAI+.
American Software divested The Proven Method in mid-September. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company also sold its transportation business.
Guidance
For fiscal 2024, revenues are expected between $100 million and $104 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $180 million.
Total recurring revenues are expected to be between $85 million and $88 million.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the $14.5-$16 million range.
Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch
American Software currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , ASANA (ASAN - Free Report) and Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.
While NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ASANA and Snowflake carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA shares have jumped 238.6% year to date. NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 21.
ASANA shares have gained 52.4% year to date. ASAN is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 5.
Snowflake shares have returned 12.1% year to date. SNOW is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 29.