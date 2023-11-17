Back to top

American Software (AMSWA) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Down Y/Y

American Software (AMSWA - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line dropped 11.1% year over year.

Revenues decreased 5.8% year over year to $25.7 million and lagged the consensus mark by 4.12%.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription fees accounted for 52% of revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2024. The figure increased 8.4% year over year to $13.4 million.

License fees accounted for 0.9% of revenues. The figure declined 66.7% year over year to $0.2 million.

American Software, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Professional services & other fell 26.3% year over year to $4 million and accounted for 15.6% of revenues.

Maintenance revenues declined 8.3% year over year to $8.1 million and accounted for 31.5% of revenues.

In the fiscal second quarter, gross margin contracted 240 basis points year over year to 63.8%. Subscription fee margin was 66% in the reported quarter compared with 67% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses were $15.2 million, down 2.2% year over year, driven by 1.6% growth in sales and marketing expenses.

Non-GAAP operating income fell 13.3% year over year to $3.6 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, American Software’s cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments were $84 million.

The company repurchased approximately 430,000 shares for a total cost of $4.8 million.

Key Q2 Development

In the reported quarter, American Software completed the acquisition of Garvis, a disruptive SaaS start-up that developed an AI-native demand forecasting system. The company rebranded the Garvis product as DemandAI+.

American Software divested The Proven Method in mid-September. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company also sold its transportation business.

Guidance

For fiscal 2024, revenues are expected between $100 million and $104 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $180 million.

Total recurring revenues are expected to be between $85 million and $88 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the $14.5-$16 million range.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

American Software currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , ASANA (ASAN - Free Report) and Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.

While NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ASANA and Snowflake carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA shares have jumped 238.6% year to date. NVDA is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 21.

ASANA shares have gained 52.4% year to date. ASAN is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 5.

Snowflake shares have returned 12.1% year to date. SNOW is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 29.


