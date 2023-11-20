We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
2 Fuller & Thaler Mutual Funds to Buy for Optimum Returns
Founded in 1993 Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has redefined investment management by applying behavioral finance principles. Focusing on U.S. small-cap equities mutual funds and managing $17.58 billion in assets under management. Fuller & Thaler's ability to grasp and utilize the factors that impact market behavior makes its mutual funds great options for investment.
These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive year-to-date, three-year, and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Notably, mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Sm-Cp Gr Inv (FTXNX - Free Report) aims to invest most of its net assets in small-cap companies based in the United States. FTXNX advisors may invest a small portion of the net assets in real estate investment trusts as well.
Frederick W. Stanske has been the lead manager of FTXNX since Dec 20, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Super Micro Computer, Inc. (5.9%), e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (5.4%) and Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (4.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.
FTXNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.3% and 9.2%, respectively. FTXNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.25%
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Sm-Cp Eq Inv (FTHNX - Free Report) seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in small-cap U.S.-based companies. FTHNX advisors choose to invest in companies that are incorporated, headquartered, and earn most of their revenues in the United States.
Frederick W. Stanske has been the lead manager of FTHNX since Oct 30, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Jabil Inc. (3.8%), Bank OZK (3.2%) and Medpace Holdings, Inc. (2.9%) as of Jun 30, 2023.
FTHNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.6% and 9.8%, respectively. FTHNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.03%.
