Company News for Nov 20, 2023

  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) lost 1.7%, with tech stocks falling through the day.
  • Ross Stores, Inc.’s (ROST - Free Report) shares jumped 7.2% on the mini retail boom being witnessed with the holiday season looming large.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) rose 2.4% on energy having a strong session.
  • Shares of Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) gained 1.9% after reporting first-quarter 2024 earnings of 34 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents.

computers oil-energy retail