Should Value Investors Buy NN Group (NNGRY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

NN Group (NNGRY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NNGRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.95. Over the past 52 weeks, NNGRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.39 and as low as 4.20, with a median of 8.05.

Investors will also notice that NNGRY has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NNGRY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.66. Over the past 52 weeks, NNGRY's PEG has been as high as 5.13 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 1.29.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in NN Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NNGRY is an impressive value stock right now.


