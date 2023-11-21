We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging PACCAR (PCAR) This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Paccar is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 113 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCAR's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, PCAR has moved about 38.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 33.5%. This means that Paccar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) . The stock is up 42.5% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Stellantis' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Paccar belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44.1% this year, meaning that PCAR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Stellantis falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +37.8%.
Paccar and Stellantis could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.