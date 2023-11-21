We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AIZ or ZURVY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Insurance - Multi line stocks are likely familiar with Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (ZURVY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Assurant has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AIZ likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ZURVY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
AIZ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.37, while ZURVY has a forward P/E of 13.52. We also note that AIZ has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ZURVY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.92.
Another notable valuation metric for AIZ is its P/B ratio of 1.89. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ZURVY has a P/B of 2.93.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AIZ's Value grade of A and ZURVY's Value grade of C.
AIZ stands above ZURVY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AIZ is the superior value option right now.