Is Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1087 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRVS' full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CRVS has gained about 76.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -8.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Corvus Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Journey Medical Corporation (DERM - Free Report) . The stock is up 117.2% year-to-date.
For Journey Medical Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 86.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Corvus Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 528 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 21.9% so far this year, meaning that CRVS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Journey Medical Corporation falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 192 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.3%.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Journey Medical Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.